Man accused of putting wife in fear over TV show, faces new allegation of banging her head off wall

By Liam Heylin
Tuesday, April 21, 2020 - 06:20 PM

A 51-year-old man accused of putting his wife in fear after a row over him watching League of Their Own or her watching a TV talent show, had a new charge brought him against him today for catching her by the throat and banging her head.

Garda Keith Shire brought a charge against the defendant of breaching a safety order by allegedly “grabbing her by the throat and banging her head off the wall". 

This second alleged incident, under the Domestic Violence Act, related to April 15 at their home.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said today gardaí were not applying to have the accused remanded in custody on the new charge. 

Judge Olann Kelleher had granted bail to the accused in respect of the first charge - an alleged breach of the safety order on March 26. 

Gardaí had objected to bail in that case where it was alleged that the defendant breached the order by putting his wife in fear by shouting and roaring at her at the height of a disputed incident at their home.

Both cases were listed today for hearing at Cork District Court on April 28.

During last month’s bail application, Garda Dormer said it was alleged that the defendant shouted at his ex-wife, followed her around the kitchen and put her in fear that he was going to strike her with an object in his hand.

Shane Collins-Daly said the gardaí were looking to remand a man in custody in a case where he had no previous convictions and denied the allegation that he shouted and roared at his wife.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the prosecution was looking for a remand in custody because the defendant would not agree to a remand on bail with conditions. 

Mr Collins-Daly said that was because the condition sought was for the man to leave his own home and he had no place else to go so he was not willing to agree to that.

The complainant said he was in fear her husband would beat her if he got bail. 

“He starts waving his camera at me telling me he is going to get evidence for court. I am scared of him. I am afraid that he will do me damage. He was bananas, berserk (during disputed incident). 

"I need to be free of this man. It is ongoing for the last two years. I need this to stop. I am here because I am abused constantly,” she said.

The defendant said on the last occasion: “I was watching League of Their Own. She put on America’s Got Talent or Britain’s Got Talent. She didn’t ask me. She filled her glass of wine. I changed the channel. She got very aggressive. I went upstairs and got my camera.”

