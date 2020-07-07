News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man accused of murdering wife in a samurai sword attack remanded in custody

Jean Eagers
By Tom Tuite
Tuesday, July 07, 2020 - 03:18 PM

A 60-year-old man accused of murdering his wife in a samurai sword attack at their home in Dublin has been further remanded in custody pending formal directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Mother-of-two Jean Eagers, 57, died after the incident at her house in Willow Wood Grove estate in Hartstown in north Dublin on the morning of June 21.

Her husband, William Eagers, was charged last week with murder, and production of a samurai sword while committing the offence, in the course of a dispute.

He was remanded in custody with an order that he is to receive medical attention and supervision.

He faced his second hearing today when he appeared via video-link before Judge Victor Blake at Cloverhill District Court.

Mr Eagers, wearing a face mask, spoke briefly, telling the court his name, when the case was called.

Judge Blake noted the charges against him and said formal directions from the DPP were still required. They were not available yet and court Garda Sergeant Olwyn Murphy said a four-week remand was sought by the prosecution.

Counsel for Mr Eagers said there was consent to a two-week adjournment.

Judge Blake remanded him in continuing custody to appear again on July 21 next.

Mr Eagers thanked the judge.

A book of evidence has to be prepared. The former export operations manager has not yet indicated how he will plead.

The district court cannot grant bail in murder cases.

Jean Eagers, who was originally from Ringsend and worked in Marks and Spencers in Blanchardstown, was discovered with serious injuries.

A family member raised alarm and the Garda Armed Support Unit forced entry to the house following a stand-off.

She was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

William Eagers, was arrested at the house.

The taxi driver had to get medical treatment for serious injuries and spent nine days in hospital before questioning resumed. He was charged on July 1 and at his first court hearing, Detective Garda Shane McCartan said Mr Eagers “made no reply to either charge after caution”.

