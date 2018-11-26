Home»ireland

Man accused of murdering musician says 'things got out of control'

Monday, November 26, 2018 - 05:44 PM
By Natasha Reid

A man accused of murdering a Sligo musician told garda that he and his sister were ‘off their heads’ on drugs and that he’d thought the deceased had touched her up when he’d stabbed him.

The memos of Keith Brady’s garda interviews were read to the Central Criminal Court today on the fifth day of his trial.

The late Martin Kivlehan

The 31-year-old of Cartron Estate in Sligo town is charged with murdering Martin Kivlehan on a date unknown between August 2 and August 3, 2015 in Mr Kivlehan’s home at The New Apartments on Holborn Street.

He has pleaded not guilty to murdering the 59-year-old, but guilty to his manslaughter.

Sergeant Martin McHale told Dara Foynes BL, prosecuting, that he interviewed the accused for a fourth time on August 5 that year. The court had previously heard that he’d denied involvement in his first interviews.

“Myself and Janice were off our heads and things got out of control. Things just got out of control. That’s all,” he said on this occasion, explaining that he had been on drugs and had ‘a slight recollection’ of what happened.

“I didn’t want him to be dead. But he is dead,” he continued. “I can do nothing about that. I wish I could change what happened but I know I can’t.”

He said that he and his sister, Janice Brady, had arrived at the deceased man’s home and he had let them in. They had been sitting down, drinking, and ‘things were grand’, he said.

“Things got messy. He got messy,” he continued. “Something happened with Janice. I think he touched her up. There was blood. He was stabbed.”

READ MORE: "This man took away my childhood": Jail for man convicted of indecently assaulting nine-year-old in 1985

He said his recollection was poor, but added: “I stabbed him. I stabbed him. Janice, she put the knife to his throat.”

The trial has heard that the deceased had sustained two stab wounds, one to each side of his neck. He was found by friends on the morning of the August bank holiday.

The jury has now begun watching a video of this fourth interview and will watch the remainder when the trial resumes Tuesday morning.


KEYWORDS

CourtStabbing

Related Articles

Jail for former pub owner who got involved in €1.4m drugs deal to offset gambling debts

Paramedic who changed plea was telling 'mixture of plain nonsense, half-truths and lies' says counsel

Nicola Collins murder accused tells court gardai not interested in hearing the truth

Rape trial collapses due to column printed in newspaper on Saturday

More in this Section

Councillor hopes mass brawl in Cork is 'a once-off' incident

Shortfall in urban regeneration funding a 'slap in the face' for Waterford

Man appears in court over death of Irishman John Curran in South Africa

Health Minister confirms cap on cost of parking at hospitals


Lifestyle

Kym Marsh is set to become a granny at 42 – here are the rules for being a young nan

6 times Michelle Obama has been our power-dressing icon on her book tour

Gig Review: Boy George and Culture Club at 3Arena, Dublin

Prolongedpuberty may be key to a long life

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 24, 2018

    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 38
    • 41
    • 42
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »