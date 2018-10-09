Man accused of murdering Louth taxi driver had 'no motive', court hears

The barrister for a man accused of murdering a taxi driver in Dundalk has told the jury he had no motive to kill him.

Joseph Hillen from Glendesha Road, Forkhill, Co. Armagh claims he was acting in self-defence when he stabbed Martin Mulligan in 2015.

During his closing speech, defence barrister Brendan Grehan told the jurors there was no connection between his client, who was 21 at the time, and 53-year-old Martin Mulligan – a man he described as “decent and hard working”.

Joseph Hillen does not deny inflicting the stab wounds but he claims it happened after the married father-of-three came at him with a knife he had in a taxi after he confronted him about illegal dumping on a back road near Dundalk in the early hours of 28 September 2015.

Mr Grehan said there was no ill will or bad blood between them and no motive put forward during the trial.

He said his client was being beaten by a formidable man before adding “you’re entitled to defend yourself if you’re under attack”.

The jurors will have to decide if he intended to kill or cause serious harm, and if they believe he was defending himself, they will have to ask themselves if the force used to do so was excessive.

