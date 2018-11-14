Home»ireland

Man accused of facilitating illegal immigration

Wednesday, November 14, 2018 - 05:42 PM

By Tom Tuite

A Bulgarian man arrested at Terminal 1 in Dublin Airport has been remanded in custody after he was charged with facilitating the entry of an illegal immigrant into the State.

Bulgarian national Svetoslav Stefchov, 26, who has no current address in Ireland, appeared before Judge Dermot Simms at Dublin District Court.

He faced charges under the Theft and Fraud Act and one under Section Two of the Illegal Immigrants (Trafficking) act 2000.

He was accused of using as a false instrument, a Cypriot marriage certificate and a Cypriot residence cards in his own name and that of a named woman who is not before the courts.

He was also accused that he organised or knowingly facilitated the entry into the State of a person who he knew had reasonable cause to believe to be an illegal immigrant who intended to seek asylum.

That offence was under Section 2 of the Illegal Immigrants (Trafficking) act 2000.

It is also alleged that he had a Cypriot Residence Card in the name of a third person.

There was no application for bail when he appeared before Judge Dermot Simms at Dublin District Court.

Det Garda Joseph Gavin told Judge Simms the accused made no reply when he was charged at Ballymun Garda station on Tuesday evening.

Defence solicitor Michael French informed the court that there was no application for bail and there was consent to a remand in custody until November 19 for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions to be obtained.

Legal aid was granted.


