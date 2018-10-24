Man accused of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe's murder to go on trial next year

By Eoin Reynolds

A man accused of murdering Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe in a shooting in 2013 will go on trial in October next year.

Aaron Brady (27) from New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh was earlier this year charged with the murder of a member of An Garda Siochana, Adrian Donohoe, in the course of his duty, at Lordship Credit Union, Bellurgan, Co Louth on January 25, 2013.

Aaron Brady

Earlier this week Brendan Grehan SC for the prosecution said the trial will take six to eight weeks as Justice Michael White at the Central Criminal Court set a date of October 8, 2019 for the trial to begin.

Michael O'Higgins SC will lead the defence.

At a previous court hearing Mr Donohoe was served a four-volume book of evidence.