Man accused of defecating in garda van and cell after alleged attack on two officers

File photo.
By Tom Tuite
Tuesday, August 13, 2019 - 02:56 PM

A 28-year-old Dublin man has been charged with attacking two gardaí and defecating in a patrol van and a holding cell following his arrest.

Father-of-one Laurence Malone, of Cedarbrook Walk, Cherry Orchard, allegedly bit one garda and punched a second officer when he was arrested in connection with an incident in the early hours of August 11, in west Dublin.

He was charged with assault causing harm to two gardaí at Spiddal Road, Ballyfermot, as well as criminal damage to an official Garda patrol van and a cell in Clondalkin Garda station. He was also accused of damaging a house door and breach of the peace in connection with the same incident.

Detective Sergeant Ronan McDermott told Dublin District Court he was objecting to bail due to the seriousness of the alleged offence.

He alleged that at 5.30am on Sunday, gardaí responded to a man damaging the front door of a house and smashing its glass.

Detective Sergeant McDermott said it would be alleged one of the officers was punched to his head and body.

Another garda was allegedly bitten on his arm. The skin was broken, the court heard. That Garda was unfit for duty afterwards and had to go to hospital.

Detective Sergeant McDermott said the accused was brought to a Garda station and he defecated in the patrol van and later in a cell.

He agreed with the defence that directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions were not yet available.

Pleading for bail, Paddy McGarry said his client had a child with his partner of nine years. He asked the judge to note the case was still at its preliminary stages and the accused needed to look after his partner and their child.

Judge Treasa Kelly set bail in Mr Malone’s own bond of €300, of which half must be lodged, and she approved his partner to act as an independent surety in the sum of €500.

Attaching conditions to the bail bond, Judge Kelly ordered him to obey a 10pm-6am curfew, to be of sober habits and to sign on at his local Garda station three times a week.

He will face his next hearing at Cloverhill District Court on Thursday. He has not yet indicated how he will plead.

Legal aid was granted after the court heard he was on social welfare.

