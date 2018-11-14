Home»ireland

Man, 80s, dies following road collision in Cork

Wednesday, November 14, 2018 - 07:51 PM

A man in his 80s has died after a single-vehicle crash in Cork this afternoon.

The man was travelling northbound on the M8 at Sallybrook, Glanmire, at 2.50pm today when he crashed through the central median and crossed into the southbound lane.

The car ended on the embankment of the southbound lane.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman in her early 80s who was a passenger in the car was injured and taken to Cork University Hospital. Her injuries are described as non-life-threatening.

The road was closed southbound from Junction 18 to the Jack Lynch Tunnel to facilitate a forensic examination but it is now open.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Mayfield Garda station on 021 4558510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

