Man, 80s, dies following fire at hospital on Christmas Eve

Thursday, December 27, 2018 - 06:18 PM
By Digital Desk staff

A man in his 80s has died after a fire at a Dublin hospital on Christmas Eve.

The incident occurred on a ward at St Luke's Hospital in Rathgar at around 5.30am on Monday.

St Luke's Hospital in Rathgar. Photo via Google Maps

Five people were injured and three were transferred to St James’s Hospital while two were sent to St Vincent’s Hospital.

The man, who transferred to St James's Hospital for treatment, died as a result of the injuries sustained in the fire, the HSE said in a statement.

"The hospital would like to extend its sincere sympathies to the family," a spokesperson said.

"The incident will be investigated by the hospital and the relevant authorities."

The Health Information and Quality Authority has been informed of the incident.

The fire is not being treated as suspicious, a garda spokesperson said.


