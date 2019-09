A man in his 60s has died following a shooting in Co Mayo.

Another man, in his 80s, has been arrested in relation the incident in Ballyhaunis and is currently being detained at Castlebar Garda Station.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination.

The shooting took place just before midnight last night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda station where an incident room has been set up, or any garda station.