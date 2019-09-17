News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man, 79, suffered fatal head injury in fall two minutes from home, inquest hears

Man, 79, suffered fatal head injury in fall two minutes from home, inquest hears
By Louise Roseingrave
Tuesday, September 17, 2019 - 04:19 PM

A 79-year-old man sustained a fatal head injury as he made his way home from a dinner function, an inquest heard.

Christopher Baker from Lorcan Avenue, Santry Dublin 9, was found lying on a path by a passing driver. Malcolm Bolton was driving down Ballyshannon Road in Coolock shortly after midnight on December 8 when he saw a man lying on the footpath.

He stopped to help and the injured man was taken by ambulance to Beaumont Hospital.

Mr Baker had good mobility and walked 5km every morning, Dublin Coroner’s Court heard.

The elderly man, who had been socialising at an event for retired bus drivers, was due to be dropped home on a bus but this did not happen.

His family tried to trace his movements that night but it is not known how he came to be walking home with conditions underfoot described as ‘slippy.’ He was less than two minutes from home when he fell.

The married father of two suffered a skull fracture in the fall and doctors performed surgery to relieve swelling on the brain.

Family said he regained consciousness and spoke to them on December 11, but in early January his condition had not improved and he passed away on January 11 2018, almost five weeks after the initial fall.

The man’s daughter, Miriam Baker said the family felt they had been ‘too polite’ about their father’s care in hospital and she said they felt they should have "shouted louder" about their concerns. She said the family "had been left with a lot of questions".

In response, Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane said she would contact the hospital to facilitate a meeting between the family and the consultant involved in Mr Baker’s care.

“It’s difficult...You cannot predict how a person will react; one person will recover while another will not. Each case is different,” the coroner said.

The cause of death was a lack of blood supply to the brain, due to swelling and pressure resulting from injuries sustained in the un-witnessed fall.

“He sustained a significant head injury, it suggests there was a heavy impact,” the coroner said, returning a verdict of accidental death.

READ MORE

Gardaí in Kerry seek to locate owner of lost wedding ring

More on this topic

Couple could face jail over alleged failure to vacate vicinity of unofficial Tipperary halting siteCouple could face jail over alleged failure to vacate vicinity of unofficial Tipperary halting site

Teenage girl starts High Court bid to be moved from 'chaotic' and 'unsafe' hostelTeenage girl starts High Court bid to be moved from 'chaotic' and 'unsafe' hostel

Pictures of ‘ninja eggs’ allegedly for use in terror attack shown to juryPictures of ‘ninja eggs’ allegedly for use in terror attack shown to jury

Family of delivery driver shot dead in Belfast to keep fighting for justiceFamily of delivery driver shot dead in Belfast to keep fighting for justice


CourtCourt caseTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Numbers on trolleys in Irish hospitals hits five-month highNumbers on trolleys in Irish hospitals hits five-month high

Westmeath obstetrician 'relieved' as Medical Council dismisses case against her over 'weak' evidenceWestmeath obstetrician 'relieved' as Medical Council dismisses case against her over 'weak' evidence

Man, 70s, dies after early-morning crash in Co RoscommonMan, 70s, dies after early-morning crash in Co Roscommon

Beef crisis latest: 'Self harm' being inflicted on industry; Concern for non-EU workers laid offBeef crisis latest: 'Self harm' being inflicted on industry; Concern for non-EU workers laid off


Lifestyle

Whether you’re into a ‘no make-up make-up’ look or jet black lipstick, LFW had it all.These are the biggest beauty looks from a vampy London Fashion Week

It will take you out of your beauty comfort zone, but is remarkably easy to pull off.London Fashion Week: This top make-up artist wants you to ditch your cat-eye for a ‘blue fade’

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a 20-something man who isn’t having any luck meeting women in bars and clubs.Ask a counsellor: ‘Neither me or my mates have had a date for years – what are we doing wrong?’

As Aussie beer and cider brand Gayle launches in the UK, Abi Jackson finds out more from co-founder Virginia Buckworth.‘Brewed with love’: How new Aussie brand Gayle is putting ‘gay ale’ on the world drinks map

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 14, 2019

  • 16
  • 21
  • 24
  • 30
  • 31
  • 43
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »