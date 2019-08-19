News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man, 70s, who was assaulted in Dublin in critical but stable condition

Man, 70s, who was assaulted in Dublin in critical but stable condition
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, August 19, 2019 - 08:34 AM

A man who was assaulted in Dublin over the weekend is still in a critical condition in hospital.

The local man in his 70s was attacked near the Courtney Place flats in Ballybough in the early hours of Saturday morning.

He suffered head and spinal injuries in the serious assault and was brought to the Mater Hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition this morning.

On Saturday afternoon, a man in his 50s was arrested and was being held at Mountjoy Garda Station.

He was released without charge last night and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to contact the incident room at Mountjoy Station.

READ MORE

35% increase in number of children seriously injured in childcare services

More on this topic

Man with toddler in front seat of car arrested on suspicion of drink drivingMan with toddler in front seat of car arrested on suspicion of drink driving

Three minors arrested in connection with road crash in DublinThree minors arrested in connection with road crash in Dublin

Man arrested in connection with attempted ATM theft in Cavan released without chargeMan arrested in connection with attempted ATM theft in Cavan released without charge

Garda Ombudsman received over 950 complaints against GardaíGarda Ombudsman received over 950 complaints against Gardaí

TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Dublin assault: Man released without chargeDublin assault: Man released without charge

Firefighters battle another blaze in Sunbeam Industrial EstateFirefighters battle another blaze in Sunbeam Industrial Estate

Humphreys mulls over new laws governing work emails outside work hoursHumphreys mulls over new laws governing work emails outside work hours

Students skipping lectures to go to workStudents skipping lectures to go to work


Lifestyle

Frits Potgieter is General Manager with Muckross Park Hotel and Spa.You've Been Served: Frits Potgieter, Muckross Park Hotel and Spa

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 17, 2019

  • 1
  • 15
  • 16
  • 28
  • 34
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »