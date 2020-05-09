News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man, 70s, killed following incident involving bull on Cork farm

File photo
By Olivia Kelleher
Saturday, May 09, 2020 - 09:42 PM

A man in his 70s has died following an incident involving a bull on a farm in Ballinhassig, Co Cork.

The man incurred fatal injuries in the accident which occurred when he was tending to cattle this afternoon.

The alarm was raised and the emergency services rushed to the scene.

The man was pronounced dead before he could be transferred to hospital for treatment.

The incident is being treated as a tragic accident. A file will be prepared for the Cork Coroner’s Court.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) will be notified in relation to the tragedy.

This is the second incident of this type in Cork in recent weeks.

A man in his sixties suffered fatal injuries on April 2nd when he was gored by a bull as he was feeding cattle on a property outside Charleville.

HSA figures revealed that, on average, a person dies in an accident on an Irish farm every three weeks.

The majority of fatal farm accidents involve incidents with livestock, accidents with machinery and falls.

