Man, 70s, dies in Mayo crash

An elderly man has died today following a traffic accident in Co. Mayo yesterday.

A truck and a car collided at around 9.45am on Saturday morning on the N5 at Belleek, Castlebar.

The driver of the car, a man in his 70s, was rushed to Mayo University Hospital in a critical condition, but he passed away earlier today.

Nobody else was injured in the accident.

Gardaí at Castlebar are appealing for any witnesses and for any road users in the area at the time who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station on 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.