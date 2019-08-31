News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man, 70s, dies in house fire in Waterford

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, August 31, 2019 - 10:31 AM

An elderly man has died following a house fire in Co Waterford.

It happened in the city in the early hours of this morning.

Shortly before 5am this morning Gardaí were alerted to a fire at Balleytruckle Court in the city.

Local fire services attended and the blaze was brought under control.

A man in his late 70s, who was in the house at the time, died in the incident.

His body has been removed from the scene and has been taken to Waterford University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place.

Gardaí say the circumstances around the fire are not suspicious at this time.

