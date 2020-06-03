News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man, 70s, dies following quad bike accident on west Cork farm

Man, 70s, dies following quad bike accident on west Cork farm
File image.
By Olivia Kelleher
Wednesday, June 03, 2020 - 03:31 PM

A pensioner has died following a quad bike accident which occurred on a farm at Coonamore near Bantry in west Cork this morning.

The man in his 70s was seriously injured shortly after 10am. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His body remains at the farm.

A postmortem examination will be carried out. The Health and Safety Authority will also investigate the death.

This is the fourth farming fatality in Cork this year. Last month John Reynolds (74) died following an accident involving a bull at a farm in Ballinhassig, Co Cork.

Mr Reynolds of the Rising Sun in Ballinhassig sustained fatal injuries after he was attacked by a Friesian bull while he was tending to cattle.

He was well respected in the local community with condolences being offered by amongst others Fine Gael senator Tim Lombard.

The alarm was raised by two men who were working with the farmer. The emergency services rushed to the scene. Mr Reynolds was pronounced dead before he could be transferred to hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Paddy Curtin (64) suffered fatal injuries on April 2 when he was attacked by a bull as he was feeding cattle on a property outside Charleville.

A man in his 60s also died in a farm accident in January after a heavy door on a grain trailer fell on top of him.

HSA figures revealed that, on average, a person dies in an accident on an Irish farm every three weeks.

The majority of fatal farm accidents involve incidents with livestock, accidents with machinery and falls.

READ MORE

Five men arrested in €1.5m fraud probe

More on this topic

Waterford Distillery wants ‘terroir’ wine status for whiskeyWaterford Distillery wants ‘terroir’ wine status for whiskey

Drones being used to fight wildfires over the summerDrones being used to fight wildfires over the summer

Legal Advice with Karen Walsh: Land Registry maps identify properties, not boundariesLegal Advice with Karen Walsh: Land Registry maps identify properties, not boundaries

Lighten Up with Denis Lehane: Spam saviour for broke farmerLighten Up with Denis Lehane: Spam saviour for broke farmer


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Farming

More in this Section

Disabled in care settings 42 times more likely to contract Covid-19 than general publicDisabled in care settings 42 times more likely to contract Covid-19 than general public

Call for stronger Garda powers to tackle lockdown house partiesCall for stronger Garda powers to tackle lockdown house parties

CMO warns Covid-19 can still spread around the countryCMO warns Covid-19 can still spread around the country

Disagreements remain in government formation talksDisagreements remain in government formation talks


Lifestyle

A slimmed-down Irish couple has written a bestselling cookery book featuring healthy versions of indulgent meals, says Clodagh Finn.The Daly Dish serves up healthy version of our favourite meals

David Brophy's new choir and a classic Ireland v Holland game feature among today's top tips.Thursday's TV Highlights: David Brophy's new choir and a classic Ireland v Holland game

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 30, 2020

  • 3
  • 13
  • 23
  • 29
  • 33
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »