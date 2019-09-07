News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man, 70s, dies following collision in Galway

Man, 70s, dies following collision in Galway
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, September 07, 2019 - 08:18 AM

A man in his 70s has died following a two-car collision in County Galway.

The incident involving a jeep and car happened on the N63 at Rooaunmore, Claregalway at around 5pm on Friday.

A man was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Galway where he was later pronounced dead.

A post mortem is due to take place at a later date.

No further injuries were reported.

A forensic inspection was carried out at the scene and the road has since re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward as well as any motorists travelling on the N63 at Rooaunmore, Claregalway, County Galway at approximately 5pm who may have Dashcam Footage to contact Gaillimh Garda Station on 091 538000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

READ MORE

CervicalCheck women ‘unable to go public’ - Vicky Phelan

More on this topic

Man in serious condition following hit-and-run in DublinMan in serious condition following hit-and-run in Dublin

Baby dies after road crash in LimerickBaby dies after road crash in Limerick

Update: Infant boy dies after Limerick crashUpdate: Infant boy dies after Limerick crash

Motorist to face charges after teen's death in New Year's Eve tragedyMotorist to face charges after teen's death in New Year's Eve tragedy

TOPIC: Road accident

More in this Section

Man in serious condition following hit-and-run in DublinMan in serious condition following hit-and-run in Dublin

Calls for 'new look' at policing in north Dublin following shootingCalls for 'new look' at policing in north Dublin following shooting

Baby dies after road crash in LimerickBaby dies after road crash in Limerick

Border checks certain if no-deal happensBorder checks certain if no-deal happens


Lifestyle

Neutralise your impact on the environment and choose a holiday that is committed to sustainable tourism, writes Ciara McDonnellSix stops for an eco staycation

Spices have been coveted throughout history, trade routes have been forged and at times wars fought in conquest of these pungent plants.Michelle Darmody: Spice up your plate with these recipes

I was always a townie but I think by now I have to admit to being a city boy despite growing up in the midlands. What makes the city such an appealing concept for me is the mix of cultures rubbing off each other.Restaurant review: Bun Cha Vietnamese Street Food

Inspired by the ‘gig economy’, The Warehouse is set in a near future world that is horribly believable – zero rights, low pay, devices tracking your every move. Author Rob Hart hopes it will be a wake up call for us all, writes Suzanne HarringtonRob Hart's new book: When Big Brother meets Big Business

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 04, 2019

  • 7
  • 22
  • 27
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »