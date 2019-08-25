News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man, 70s, dies after single-vehicle road collision in west Cork

By Marita Moloney
Sunday, August 25, 2019 - 07:51 AM

An elderly man has died following an incident in west Cork yesterday evening.

The man in his 70s was involved in a single-vehicle road collision on Main Street in Skibbereen shortly after 6pm.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is understood that the man suffered a heart attack while driving.

Emergency services and gardaí attended the scene and the road was closed for a short period of time.

Gardaí say a post-mortem examination will determine the course of their investigation.

It follows a number of road collisions around the country this weekend.

Three people were injured in a three-car collision which occurred in North County Dublin yesterday.

They were brought to hospital after the incident in Baldoyle at around 3pm yesterday afternoon.

They are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Elsewhere, five young men were injured in a road collision in west Donegal in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The five friends were traveling in a car which struck a wall on the Meenamaragh Road at Upper Loughanure just after midnight.

None of their injuries are life-threatening and a full investigation into the cause of the single-vehicle crash has been launched by gardaí.

