Man, 70s, dies after his car collides with a pole in Co Cork

A man in his 70s has died following a road collision in Co Cork.

The man died after his car collided with a pole at Mill Road in Fermoy at around 2.10pm today.

No one else was injured in the incident.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been taken to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital.

The road was closed to facilitate a Garda forensic examination but it has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact Fermoy Garda Station on 025-82100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.