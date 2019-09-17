News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man, 70s, dies after early-morning crash in Co Roscommon

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, September 17, 2019 - 10:09 AM

A man in his 70s has died following a single car crash in Co Roscommon in the early hours of this morning.

The driver was taken to Roscommon University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead after his car struck a wall at Ballyforan around 4.50am this morning, a garda spokesperson said.

A female passenger was uninjured in the incident.

A post-mortem is due to take place later today.

The road remains closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and diversions are in place.

READ MORE

Over 350 workers let go temporarily in Tipp 'as a direct result of the ongoing illegal blockade'

More on this topic

School helping students cope with teacher's tragic deathSchool helping students cope with teacher's tragic death

Irish athlete dies in Co Meath road crashIrish athlete dies in Co Meath road crash

Garda taken to hospital after patrol car is involved in accident in CorkGarda taken to hospital after patrol car is involved in accident in Cork

Man, 20s, dies in Co Meath crashMan, 20s, dies in Co Meath crash


RoscommonFatal AccidentTOPIC: Road accident

More in this Section

‘Online giants have bad impact on society’‘Online giants have bad impact on society’

More than one-third of farmers struggle to meet household billsMore than one-third of farmers struggle to meet household bills

Man (50s) charged over gun seizureMan (50s) charged over gun seizure

Agriculture Minister asks for end to blockades in open letter to protesting beef farmersAgriculture Minister asks for end to blockades in open letter to protesting beef farmers


Lifestyle

With two drum kits and three guitars, Thumper really do live up to their name, writes Ellie O’Byrne.Happy to be part of the rock revival

The only thing we know for sure about Brexit is that nobody knows how it is all going to end. Britain and the rest of Europe are in uncharted territory and there is no sign of any certainty in the near future.Making Cents: A checklist before you purchase from UK traders

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 14, 2019

  • 16
  • 21
  • 24
  • 30
  • 31
  • 43
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »