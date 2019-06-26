News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man, 70s, arrested in connection with 1984 murder of Marie Tierney

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, June 26, 2019 - 09:31 AM

A man in his 70s has been arrested by gardaí investigating the 1984 murder of 34-year-old Marie Tierney.

Ms Tierney was reported missing on October 22, 1984, having left her home in her car.

The car was located later that day at Newpark, Kilkenny.

Following a comprehensive search, Ms Tierney's body was discovered on the Bleach Road, Kilkenny December 21, 1984.

A murder investigation was launched and as part of the inquiry the body of Ms Tierney was exhumed last year on October 31 at Conahy Graveyard, Kilkenny and taken for examination to Waterford University Hospital.

This morning, gardaí in Kilkenny today arrested the man in his 70s in connection with the investigation.

The man is currently detained in Kilkenny Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 – Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí say investigations are continuing.

Dublin gardaí arrest man after woman dies in suspected stabbing

