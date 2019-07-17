News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man, 70, returned for trial over alleged sex assault on boy, 12, in supermarket toilet

By Gordon Deegan
Wednesday, July 17, 2019 - 04:50 PM

A 70-year-old Limerick man has been returned for trial concerning an alleged sex assault on a 12-year-old boy in the toilets at Dunnes Stores in Ennis last year.

At Ennis District Court today, the man - who can’t be named for legal reasons - was returned to trial to the next sittings of Ennis Circuit Court in relation to the alleged sex assault on the 12-year-old on August 25 last.

In response to arrest, charge and caution, the man replied ‘not guilty’.

The schoolboy was at Dunnes Stores Mall with his mother and the sex assault is alleged to have occurred while the boy was in the gent’s toilets at the Dunnes Stores shopping mall on the town's O'Connell Street.

The man is charged with sexual assault and the Book of Evidence was today served on the man.

Individuals convicted of sexual assault in the Circuit Court face prison terms of up to five years.

In court, Judge Patrick Durcan told the man that if an alibi forms any part of his defence he must notify the State within 14 days.

As part of the man’s bail conditions, he is to stay out of Ennis apart from court appearances.

Solicitor for the accused, Daragh Hassett successfully applied for an easing of signing on conditions for the man at his local Garda station.

The man has previously agreed to provide his phone number to gardai and have no contact directly or indirectly with the alleged injured party.

The next sittings of Ennis Circuit Court are in October.

