Gardaí have seized €1.5 million worth of cannabis herb in Dublin.

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau stopped and searched a vehicle in west Dublin this afternoon.

Cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €1.5 million was seized.

A 66-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

He is currently being detained at Lucan Garda Station.

The seizure was part of an intelligence-led operation targeting organised crime in the Dublin area.

Investigations are ongoing.