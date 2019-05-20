Man, 65, accused of indecently assaulting female relative over 30 years ago seeks to halt trial

A 65-year-old man accused of indecently assaulting a younger female relative has launched a challenge aimed at halting his trial before the Circuit Criminal Court.

The man is accused of more than a dozen counts of indecent assault, which are alleged to have been committed on the young girl during the 1970s and 1980s.

However, he wants the High Court to halt his prosecution on the grounds that he cannot get a fair trial.

This is because his lawyers have not been furnished with certain information he claims is important to his defence of the allegations against him.

The information includes allegations the complainant has made about other persons she claims sexually abused her.

The complainant has stated she is not willing to name the other person she has made allegations against, nor give any details in relation to that abuse.

By refusing to give that information, it is claimed the man's lawyers cannot interview these persons and seek any further and necessary information they may require to prepare his defence.

The action is also being brought over the lengthy delay in prosecuting the allegations, of events that are claimed to have occurred more than 30 years ago.

He was charged with the offences after the complainant made a statement to the Gardaí in 2016.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denies the accusations and has never been in trouble with the law.

The man claims the complainant has suffered from psychiatric illnesses over the years.

In his judicial review action, the man seeks an order preventing his further prosecution on foot of the charges.

At the High Court today, the man secured permission from Mr Justice Seamus Noonan to bring his challenge.

Permission was granted on an ex parte basis, and a stay was put on the man's prosecution from proceeding pending the outcome of the High Court action.

The case will come back to Court in July.