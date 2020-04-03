News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man, 64, dies after being attacked by bull on Co Cork farm

By Neil Michael
Friday, April 03, 2020 - 12:47 PM

A man has died after being attacked by a bull.

He was found unconscious on his farm by a neighbour and the emergency services were called.

They tried to save his life but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man, who was aged 64, had been working on his own in a shed at the farm in Tullylease, near Charleville, with the bulls when one of them attacked him.

The man’s body was taken to Cork University Hospital morgue where a postmortem examination is due to be carried out today.

The Health and Safety Authority is to carry out an investigation into the incident while Gardai are treating it as a tragic accident.

Earlier this year, the HSA said farming was still the most dangerous sector last year.

In 2019, there were 18 deaths.

As almost three in every four farm fatalities last year involved people 60 and older, the HSA said in January farmers must recognise their limitations as they age which may affect their ability to work. As farmers get older, they must adjust their work practices to make sure that they avoid injury, the agency said.

Last year’s death toll was a 20% rise on 15 deaths in 2018.

And of the victims, 13 victims were over 60 years of age with 10 of these over 70, including two over 80.

Farming deaths occurred throughout 2019, with three each in January, April, July and September.

Some seven deaths were associated with being trapped or crushed, two were caused by someone being struck by a vehicle, two drowned and two were struck from a falling object.

Livestock were involved in six fatalities — in each case the animals involved were cattle.

Tractors were involved in the majority of workplace vehicle incidents last year, claiming five lives.

Trucks, loaders, trailers, teleporters, quads, trams, forklifts, road sweepers, and dumpers were also involved.

