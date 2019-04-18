Man, 62, dies after car struck a ditch in Co Clare

A man has died following a single-vehicle road traffic collision in Co Clare this afternoon.

The incident occurred in the east of the county a short distance from Mountshannon on the R352 Scarriff to Portumna road at around 3pm.

A second man who was travelling in the car at the time escaped injury.

It is understood the driver, a man aged 62, lost control of his vehicle and struck a ditch before overturning.

An ambulance and rapid response advanced paramedic unit responded to the scene along two units of the fire brigade from Scarriff.

The Emergency Aeromedical Service (EAS) air ambulance was also tasked to the incident and landed in a field close to the scene.

The man was however pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s body has been removed to University Hospital Limerick for a post-mortem examination.

The road has been closed to facilitate an examination of the scene by Garda forensic collision investigators.

Diversions have been set up in the area as the route is expected to remain closed for several hours.