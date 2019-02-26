NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Man, 60s, killed in single car crash in Sligo

Tuesday, February 26, 2019 - 02:16 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Gardaí are investigating a fatal crash in Co Sligo this morning.

A man in his 60s was fatally injured following a single car crash on the Tubercurry Road at approximately 9.45am.

The man’s car struck a wall at a bridge at Doomore, Cloonacool.

READ MORE: DUP's Donaldson believes there will be a last minute Brexit agreement

His body was removed to the mortuary at Sligo University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place.

A technical and forensic examination of the scene is underway, the road is closed traffic and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to witnesses to contact Ballymote Garda Station on (071) 9189500, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.

More on this topic

Unionist workers’ voices must be heard, say union members campaigning for unity

BULLETIN: Body found on southside of Cork city; Clodagh Hawe's family seek fresh inquiry

Senior Soc Dems figure would quit party over proposal to suspend local election candidate Ellie Kisyombe

Govt scores 'C' grade for delivering promises to children


KEYWORDS

CrashSligo

More in this Section

Family of Clodagh Hawe want inquiry into murders

Family of Clodagh Hawe want inquiry into murders

New Cork bridge to be named after ‘Irish Schindler’ Mary Elmes

Woman put knife to throat of colleague


Lifestyle

7 mistakes not to make if you want to save money on the slopes

Sex File: New boyfriend’s post-coital gratitude is a turn-off

Underwater hotels: 5 luxurious resorts selling holidays beneath the waves

First Look: Holly Willoughby’s latest M&S denim collection has landed

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 23, 2019

    • 3
    • 19
    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 35
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »