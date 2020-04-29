News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man, 60s, in critical condition after Kildare assault

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, April 29, 2020 - 12:31 PM

A man in his 60s is in critical condition in hospital after a serious assault in Co Kildare last night.

The man received the injuries around 9pm at a house in Newbridge, gardai say.

He was taken to Naas General Hospital where he is being treated but in a critical condition.

"The scene is currently preserved and a full technical examination is being conducted," a garda spokesperson said.

"Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry in connection with this assault. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing," they added.

Anyone who may have been in the Moore Park area of Newbridge or who may have any information are being asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station, their local garda station or the garda confidential line.

