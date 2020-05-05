News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man, 60s, dies in workplace accident on Laois golf course

Man, 60s, dies in workplace accident on Laois golf course
By Sarah Slater
Tuesday, May 05, 2020 - 05:40 PM

Two separate investigations are underway into the death of a man at a golf course this morning.

The Laois man died at Mountrath Golf Club when he lost control of equipment he was using.

Emergency services were called to the scene after 10am in response to what is understood to have been a workplace incident.

It is understood that the man, who was in his 60s, was operating mowing equipment when he lost control.

It is believed the man ended up in a drain where he suffered what proved to be fatal injuries.

The man was rushed to the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise where medical staff attempted to save him but he passed away around 1pm.

It has yet to be confirmed if the man was an employee or was assisting with maintenance on the course.

Gardaí have attended the scene while the Health and Safety Authority confirmed that it is carrying out an investigation into the workplace incident.

Golf courses are closed to the public at present due to Covid-19 restrictions but they are allowed to carry out maintenance work to maintain the courses for when they do reopen.

READ MORE

Call for tighter monitoring as trawler crew who landed in Castletownbere test positive for Covid-19

More on this topic

Concern at rise in fatal workplace accidents; Rush to save money or finish jobs ‘placing people’s lives in peril’Concern at rise in fatal workplace accidents; Rush to save money or finish jobs ‘placing people’s lives in peril’

Man, 30s, in critical condition after workplace accident at Dublin PortMan, 30s, in critical condition after workplace accident at Dublin Port

Son appeals for colleagues to give father who died in workplace accident guard of honour at funeralSon appeals for colleagues to give father who died in workplace accident guard of honour at funeral

Man, 50s, dies following workplace accident in DublinMan, 50s, dies following workplace accident in Dublin


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Workplace accidents

More in this Section

Man, 20, due in court in connection with Co Meath attempted murderMan, 20, due in court in connection with Co Meath attempted murder

Regina Doherty: We will continue to support public - but payments aren't sustainable long-termRegina Doherty: We will continue to support public - but payments aren't sustainable long-term

'Deeply concerning': Refugee Council say over 1,700 in direct provision sharing rooms with non-relatives'Deeply concerning': Refugee Council say over 1,700 in direct provision sharing rooms with non-relatives

Coronavirus: Test times must be down to 24 hours before lockdown eased, expert warnsCoronavirus: Test times must be down to 24 hours before lockdown eased, expert warns


Lifestyle

ARE we supposed to feel hopeful about May 5 when the government starts to lift restrictions? Or is that going to be the day when it finally dawns on us that the summer is a write off and we might as well forget about enjoying anything for the next year, or decade or does anyone really know?Lockdown Dad: I sat and watched the mayhem you get when 10 seven-year-olds try to use Zoom

It counts as a home ecomonics class too, right?10 homeschool lunch ideas

Here are our top TV picks for today.Tuesday's TV Highlights: Normal People double-bill as the story continues

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 2, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 17
  • 21
  • 37
  • 46
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »