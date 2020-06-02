News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man, 60s, dies in Mayo car crash

The man's body has been taken to Mayo General Hospital for a post mortem.
Tuesday, June 02, 2020 - 02:46 PM

A man in his 60s has died after a crash in County Mayo.

It happened at around 10.30am this morning at Creggs Road, The Quay, Ballina, and just one car was involved.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to Mayo General Hospital for a post mortem examination.

No other injuries were reported and diversions are currently in place.

Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested to examine the scene and there is an appeal for witnesses.

Officers in Ballina have appealed for witnesses, particularly anyone who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, to make it available to Gardaí.

Witnesses can contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

