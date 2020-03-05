News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man, 60s, dies after car crashes into stationary vehicle in Limerick

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, March 05, 2020 - 08:32 AM

Gardaí are investigating a three-vehicle crash in Co Limerick last night in which a man in his 60s was fatally injured.

The crash happened on O’Curry Street, Limerick last night at approximately 9.40pm.

A man in his 60s was injured when the car he was driving collided with a stationary vehicle on O’Curry Street, before colliding with a wall. The stationary vehicle then collided with another stationary vehicle.

The man was treated at the scene by emergency services before being removed to University Hospital Limerick where he later passed away.

Both stationary vehicles were unoccupied at the time of the collision.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are currently at the scene and the road is currently closed.

Gardaí are appealing to any road users, particularly those who may have dashcam footage to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Two males arrested in connection with Cameron Blair murder


CrashLimerick

