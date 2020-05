A man has been arrested and charged after €50,000 worth of cannabis plants were seized in Co Tipperary yesterday.

They were found after gardaí searched a house in North Tipperary.

Two rooms had been converted into grow houses, one of the rooms was hidden behind a concealed door covered by a shelving unit.

The grow houses were fitted out with extractor fans, timers for lighting, heaters and irrigation systems.

A man, aged in his 60s, was arrested at the scene.