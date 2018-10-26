Home»Breaking News»ireland

Man, 60, who put hand up teen's skirt 'clouted' with carton of milk by sister

Friday, October 26, 2018 - 06:14 PM

By Liam Heylin

A teenager was sexually assaulted by a 60-year-old man in Douglas who put his hand up her skirt before the victim’s older sister responded by clouting him in the face with the carton of milk she was carrying.

Patrick Vaughan of Oaklodge, Douglas Road, Cork, immediately turned around to the victim and her sister and said: “I am sorry, I am sick." He then left the scene.

However, he was arraigned yesterday at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Detective Garda Donal Cashman said the sister of the victim of the sexual assault was driving in the Douglas area three weeks later when she saw Vaughan.

She got out of her car, walked over to the bus stop where Vaughan was standing and photographed him with her phone. She then sent this picture to Det. Garda Cashman.

After initially denying the charges he eventually pleaded guilty to the charge of sexually assaulting the young woman on September 1, 2017 on Douglas Road, Cork.

The sexual assault took the form of putting his hand up the teenager’s skirt and grabbing her knickers, Det Garda Cashman testified.

Niamh Stewart, defence barrister, told Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin the accused had psychiatric issues.

READ MORE: Court reserves judgement in Cork financial director's bid for injunction against dismissal

The judge said: “The psychiatric background in this is huge. It is undoubtedly exceptional. I will adjourn to next term for a probation report. The present situation is highly unsatisfactory.”

Vaughan was remanded on bail until February 8 2019.

Det. Garda Cashman confirmed Vaughan had not come to the attention of gardaí in the past number of months since pleading guilty.


