Man, 60, arrested as Dublin gardaí seize €500k in cash

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, October 25, 2019 - 09:56 PM

€500,000 in cash has been seized in Dublin in the latest in a series of major operations carried out by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

The money was seized by officers under an intelligence-led operation targetting what they've described as 'an International Organised Crime Group'.

It followed a series of planned searches in the North Dublin area.

A 60-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the operation.

He is being detained at Finglas Garda Station, where he is being questioned under the Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Act.

Gardaí say the operation is on-going.

