Man, 56, arrested and €390,000 worth of cannabis seized in Dublin

Gardai have arrested a man, aged 56, and seized €390,000 worth of cannabis in Dublin as part of an intelligence led operation.

Gardai from the Special Crime Task Force, Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Dublin Metropolitan Region carried out a search of a premises in the Drumcondra area of Dublin on Wednesday.

The man was arrested and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

He has been charged in relation to the incident and will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Court No.4 at 10:30am this morning.