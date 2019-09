A man has been arrested over the 2004 murder of a man outside a school in Co Antrim.

Kevin McAlorum, 31, had been leaving a primary school on the outskirts of Belfast on June 3, 2004, when he was shot dead.

He had been a member of the Irish National Liberation Army.

On Tuesday, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) arrested a 55-year-old man over the murder.

The man was arrested under the Terrorism Act in Belfast.

He is being questioned by detectives in Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.