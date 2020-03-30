News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man, 54, to face trial for knife attack on family; Woman required nine hours of surgery

Man, 54, to face trial for knife attack on family; Woman required nine hours of surgery
By Liam Heylin
Monday, March 30, 2020 - 04:56 PM

A 54-year-old man accused of a knife attack on a family which resulted in one woman having to undergo nine hours of emergency surgery is to face trial.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed that Thomas O’Sullivan of Silvercourt, Silversprings, Cork - who appeared by video link from prison at Cork District Court - is to face trial by indictment.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said: “Directions have been received from the DPP and they are for prosecution on indictment at Cork Circuit Criminal Court and there is also consent to accept a signed plea of guilty should that arise.”

Frank Buttimer, defence solicitor, asked for the case to be put back so that he could advise O’Sullivan on his options.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until Apr 6 for that purpose.

O’Sullivan is charged with three separate counts of assault causing harm to a 47-year-old woman, her 20-year-old daughter and her 10-year-old son.

READ MORE

Cork woman, 52, accused of murdering brother served with book of evidence

O’Sullivan is charged with assault causing harm to all three at an address in Cork city on December 23, contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

At the first hearing, Inspector Sean McCarthy said gardai were anxious to protect the anonymity of the child who was only ten years old. O’Sullivan was refused bail.

Detective Garda Dermot Crowley gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and told the court that Mr O’Sullivan made no reply to the first two charges of assaulting the woman and her daughter. To the charge of assaulting the ten-year-old, he replied: “I didn’t think I assaulted him — I know it’s six of one, half a dozen of the other but I didn’t think I assaulted him.”

Det. Garda Crowley said the State would allege that the older woman suffered a number of stab wounds to her torso while the younger woman suffered a stab wound to the back of her neck and the boy suffered a stab wound to his side.

He said all three had to be treated for their injuries at Cork University Hospital where the older woman had to undergo emergency surgery, lasting nine hours to treat the injuries she had suffered in the attack.

READ MORE

Students turn en masse to online learning resources

More on this topic

Man brings court challenge following arrest over social distancing row in bank queue Man brings court challenge following arrest over social distancing row in bank queue

Cycling campaigners secure review into 761 apartment plan near Connolly StationCycling campaigners secure review into 761 apartment plan near Connolly Station

Man, 37, living in Cork apartment accused of dealing nine different drugs Man, 37, living in Cork apartment accused of dealing nine different drugs

Cork woman, 52, accused of murdering brother served with book of evidenceCork woman, 52, accused of murdering brother served with book of evidence


CourtCorkThomas O’SullivanTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Boy, 6, dies in tragic drowning accident in Co MayoBoy, 6, dies in tragic drowning accident in Co Mayo

Gardaí appeal for help finding missing Meath teenGardaí appeal for help finding missing Meath teen

Coronavirus: Irish tourists in Peru on way homeCoronavirus: Irish tourists in Peru on way home

Coronavirus: Homeless support workers deemed essential, Eoghan Murphy clarifiesCoronavirus: Homeless support workers deemed essential, Eoghan Murphy clarifies


Lifestyle

My travelling days are numbered. Just a few weeks ago, I was viewing a staycation in Ireland as a coronavirus consolation prize.Travel Notes with Tom Breathnach: Stay put for love of travel

Count your blessings, put some tunes on and move your body – brightly coloured Lycra optional.Mr Motivator’s 6 steps for staying mentally and physically strong in lockdown

Whether you’re self-isolating or working from home, here are 10 gardening jobs to focus on during lunch.10 gardening jobs to get done in your lunch hour

Liz Connor tries the Hollywood actor’s body sculpting fitness app that he says helps him stay in shape.How hard are Chris Hemsworth’s home workouts?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 28, 2020

  • 2
  • 9
  • 21
  • 34
  • 37
  • 44
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »