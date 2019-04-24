Man, 54, missing from Dublin located safe and well

Update 5.30pm: Leo Cullen has been located safe and well.
Gardaí have thanked the public for their assistance in the matter.
Earlier: Gardaí seek assistance locating man, 54, missing from Dublin
Gardaí are seeking the public's help in locating a 54-year-old man missing from Finglas.
Leo Cullen has not been seen since April 23, 2019.
He is described as being 5'3", with grey hair, a stocky build and blue eyes.
When last seen Leo was wearing a navy fleece, blue jeans, and wine coloured Dr Martens shoes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Blanchardstown on 01 666 7000.