Man, 54, missing from Dublin located safe and well

Update 5.30pm: Leo Cullen has been located safe and well.

Gardaí have thanked the public for their assistance in the matter.

Earlier: Gardaí seek assistance locating man, 54, missing from Dublin

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in locating a 54-year-old man missing from Finglas.

Leo Cullen has not been seen since April 23, 2019.

He is described as being 5'3", with grey hair, a stocky build and blue eyes.

When last seen Leo was wearing a navy fleece, blue jeans, and wine coloured Dr Martens shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Blanchardstown on 01 666 7000.