NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Man, 54, missing from Dublin located safe and well

Wednesday, April 24, 2019 - 03:20 PM

Update 5.30pm: Leo Cullen has been located safe and well.

Gardaí have thanked the public for their assistance in the matter.

Earlier: Gardaí seek assistance locating man, 54, missing from Dublin

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in locating a 54-year-old man missing from Finglas.

Leo Cullen has not been seen since April 23, 2019.

He is described as being 5'3", with grey hair, a stocky build and blue eyes.

When last seen Leo was wearing a navy fleece, blue jeans, and wine coloured Dr Martens shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Blanchardstown on 01 666 7000.

More on this topic

CRH to seek approval for fresh €350m share buyback programme

'Our hearts and prayers are with Seán' 12 months on from life-changing attack

Primark to move design and buying functions from UK to Dublin

Amy Poehler: Me Too has forced me to examine my institutionalised misogyny

KEYWORDS

MissingDublin

More in this Section

Fire safety issues at older people's residential centres

HSE failing both living and dead in South East, says health group

Twitter suspends account of dissident republican group Saoradh

Over €700k worth of cocaine and cannabis seized in Dublin


Lifestyle

The new tour that brings you behind the scenes at the Everyman Theatre

On the 6th anniversary of the Rana Plaza tragedy – how transparent are fashion brands being now?

How to make Henry Firth and Ian Theasby’s New York-style baked strawberry cheesecake

Want to cut down on sugar? Experts reveal how to slash your intake in 6 simple steps

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 20, 2019

    • 7
    • 13
    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 33
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »