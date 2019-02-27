Man, 53, dies in accident at West Cork sawmill

The 53-year-old man killed in a workplace accident in a timber yard in West Cork yesterday has been described as “a great character” who was well liked locally.

Pat Lacey was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident in GP Wood timber processing plant in Enniskeane yesterday morning.

He had suffered fatal injuries to his head in an accident with a loader.

The driver of the loader, a friend of the deceased, was treated at the scene for shock.

A Garda car at the GP Wood sawmills in Enniskeane, Co Cork, where a man died in a workplace accident. Picture: Denis Boyle

The alarm was raised at 8.20am. Paramedics and gardaí rushed to the yard, which is located close to the centre of Enniskeane village.

However, Mr Lacey succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was taken to Cork University Hospital for an autopsy.

Gardaí undertook a technical examination of the yard where the accident took place. They seized the loader involved for further examination.

Officers have also removed CCTV footage from the sawmills and have spoken to staff working at the time.

A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Authority also confirmed that inspectors have visited the timber yard.

Mr Lacey was from the neighbouring village of Ballineen. He lived locally and had been a long-term employee at the sawmill where the accident occurred.

He was described as ‘a great character’ who was well known and well liked.

Mr Lacey had been caring for his mother until her recent death.

He was well known for his love of Cork City FC and Liverpool FC.

Cllr Declan Hurley, former mayor of Cork County, offered his condolences to Mr Lacey’s friends, family, and work colleagues.

He said that the entire community is in shock.

“It is very sad, very unfortunate,” said Mr Hurley. “Pat was very much a community man. He was very civic-minded and very much into sport, a happy character. It is a big shock and the community is rallying around each other at the moment.

“He was a young man who was well liked so it really is a big shock for everyone.”