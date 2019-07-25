News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man, 51, missing from Drogheda located safe and well

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, July 25, 2019 - 03:00 PM

Update 4.10pm: Darren Clarke has been located safe and well. Gardaí have thanked the public for their assistance.

Earlier:

Gardaí are looking for help in finding a missing 51-year-old man from Co Meath.

Darren Clarke of Sheephouse, Drogheda was reported missing in the early hours of this morning.

Darren is described as being approximately 5'9" and unshaven.

He was last seen wearing a well-worn, light blue coloured polo shirt and dark cream coloured three-quarter length shorts.

Gardaí at Drogheda and his family say they are "highly concerned" for his welfare.

Anyone with information that could lead to his whereabouts is being asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station at 041 9874200.

