Man, 50s, dies in single-vehicle crash on M9

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, August 31, 2019 - 06:59 PM

A man in his 50s has died after a crash in County Carlow.

He was driving a van which crashed when it left the southbound carriageway of the M9 motorway and struck a speed barrier.

It happened at Junction 5 Carlow at around 3.30pm this afternoon.

Gardaí and units from Carlow Fire Services and National Ambulance Service attended at the scene of the single-vehicle crash.

He was treated at the scene but was later pronounced dead at St Luke's General Hospital, Kilkenny.

The southbound lanes of the M9 are closed between Junction 4 (Castledermot) and Junction 6 (Carlow South) and traffic is being diverted through Carlow town.

Gardaí escape injury after shots fired at patrol vehicle

