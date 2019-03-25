NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Man, 50s, dies in single-vehicle collision in Clare

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, March 25, 2019 - 07:18 AM

A man in his 50s has died after a single-vehicle collision in Clare on Sunday night.

The man, who was the sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision.

Gardaí say it is understood from initial investigations that the car collided with a wall.

The incident occurred at Castlefergus, Quin, Co Clare at approximately 9.15pm last night.

The man was removed to University Hospital Limerick for a post mortem examination.

This stretch of road is closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and gardaí say the local coroner has been notified.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065-6848106, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

