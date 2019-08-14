News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man, 50s, dies following workplace accident in Dublin

By Marita Moloney
Wednesday, August 14, 2019 - 03:27 PM

A man in his mid-50s has died following a workplace accident on Dublin's Docklands this morning.

The man was fatally injured in the incident which occurred in the North Docks area at around 10.30am.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the man's body has since been removed to the mortuary where a post mortem examination is due to take place.

Gardaí say they are investigating the incident and the Health Safety Authority (HSA) has been notified.

Inspectors from the HSA are also expected to visit the site today.

A file will be prepared for the Coroners Court.

A garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí are investigating the death of a man (mid 50s) that occurred on the North Docks, at approximately 10:30 this morning (14th of August).

"The deceased male was fatally injured following a work placed accident and his body has been removed to the mortuary where a post mortem will take place.

"The HSA have been notified and a file will be prepared for the Coroners Court."

