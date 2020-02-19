Man, 50s, dies following three-car collision in Cork

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision involving three cars in Co Cork last night.

The incident took place on the N20 road in Ballybeg, west Buttevant at around 10.50pm.

A man in his 50s was killed after he received fatal injuries when his car collided with a second vehicle.

One of the cars spun on the road and subsequently hit a third car.

The man was pronounced dead a short time later and his body was removed to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out today.

The driver and two passengers of the second car were taken to CUH with minor injuries.

The Buttevant/Mallow road is partially closed for Garda Forensic Collision Investigators with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information regarding this incident, particularly any road users with camera footage who were travelling the Buttevant/Mallow road between 10pm and 11.30pm last night, to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.