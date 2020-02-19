News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man, 50s, dies following three-car collision in Cork

Man, 50s, dies following three-car collision in Cork
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, February 19, 2020 - 09:58 AM

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision involving three cars in Co Cork last night.

The incident took place on the N20 road in Ballybeg, west Buttevant at around 10.50pm.

A man in his 50s was killed after he received fatal injuries when his car collided with a second vehicle.

One of the cars spun on the road and subsequently hit a third car.

The man was pronounced dead a short time later and his body was removed to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out today.

The driver and two passengers of the second car were taken to CUH with minor injuries.

The Buttevant/Mallow road is partially closed for Garda Forensic Collision Investigators with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information regarding this incident, particularly any road users with camera footage who were travelling the Buttevant/Mallow road between 10pm and 11.30pm last night, to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

READ MORE

Gardaí paid €4.7m to private companies to tow and store cars in 2019

More on this topic

Three in hospital following Co Louth crashThree in hospital following Co Louth crash

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following Cork road accidentGardaí appeal for witnesses following Cork road accident

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man killed in Sligo road accidentGardaí appeal for witnesses after man killed in Sligo road accident

Woman, 50s, dies after being hit by truck in CorkWoman, 50s, dies after being hit by truck in Cork


TOPIC: Road accident

More in this Section

Cabinet told Brexit will have adverse impact on citizens and businessesCabinet told Brexit will have adverse impact on citizens and businesses

Ireland remains on high alert for possible Coronavirus cases, Cabinet toldIreland remains on high alert for possible Coronavirus cases, Cabinet told

Report lashes lack of climate actionReport lashes lack of climate action

Two Irish treated for coronavirus in Japanese hospitalTwo Irish treated for coronavirus in Japanese hospital


Lifestyle

Des O'Sullivan takes a look at Bill Wyman's Rolling Stones memorabiliaRolling Stones memorabilia going under the hammer

All ages can suffer from spots across their back but thankfully, there are many things we can do about them, says Jennifer RockThe Skin Nerd: back to basics to treat the pesky plague of ‘bacne’

Roz Crowley tests eight coffees ahead of Fairtrade FortnightEight of the best fairtrade coffees to try

Steel Panther give metal fans the chance to let their hair down and laugh at themselves, and the Cork audience is in party mood.Live review: Steel Panther at Cyprus Avenue

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 15, 2020

  • 1
  • 2
  • 8
  • 33
  • 38
  • 41
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »