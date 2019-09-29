Man, 50s, dies after getting into difficulty at Dublin's Forty Foot

A man in his 50s has died after getting into difficulty at Dublin's Forty Foot.

Gardaí in Dun Laoghaire were called to an incident at the Forty Foot at around 2.30pm this afternoon.

A man got into difficulties in the water and a number of people came to his assistance.

The Coast Guard arrived on the scene and brought the injured man to Sandy Cove Point where he was removed by ambulance to St Vincent's Hospital.

He passed away later this afternoon.

A file will be prepared for the Coroners Court.

Investigations are ongoing.