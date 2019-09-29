News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man, 50s, dies after getting into difficulty at Dublin's Forty Foot

Man, 50s, dies after getting into difficulty at Dublin's Forty Foot
File photo
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, September 29, 2019 - 05:27 PM

A man in his 50s has died after getting into difficulty at Dublin's Forty Foot.

Gardaí in Dun Laoghaire were called to an incident at the Forty Foot at around 2.30pm this afternoon.

A man got into difficulties in the water and a number of people came to his assistance.

The Coast Guard arrived on the scene and brought the injured man to Sandy Cove Point where he was removed by ambulance to St Vincent's Hospital.

He passed away later this afternoon.

A file will be prepared for the Coroners Court.

Investigations are ongoing.

READ MORE

Luas confirm investigation underway after 'shocking' viral video

More on this topic

Irish woman, 69, dies on beach in MalagaIrish woman, 69, dies on beach in Malaga

Tributes paid to 'bright, funny and popular' teen who drowned in LouthTributes paid to 'bright, funny and popular' teen who drowned in Louth

Tributes paid to former soldier and talented footballer who died in Limerick drowning tragedyTributes paid to former soldier and talented footballer who died in Limerick drowning tragedy

Ombudsman: Police death chase should have been halted


TOPIC: Drowning tragedy

More in this Section

The Lotto results are in...The Lotto results are in...

Thousands protest in London against prosecution of ‘Soldier F’ over Bloody Sunday deathsThousands protest in London against prosecution of ‘Soldier F’ over Bloody Sunday deaths

Here are the OPW sites that got the most visitors in 2018Here are the OPW sites that got the most visitors in 2018

Hundreds join ‘march for choice’ abortion rally in DublinHundreds join ‘march for choice’ abortion rally in Dublin


Lifestyle

Not all heart disease warning signs are as obvious as severe chest pain. Two leading cardiologists outline some of the more subtle symptoms.World Heart Day: 8 subtle signs of heart disease you might not know about

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »