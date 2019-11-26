News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man, 50s, charged with Cloverhill Prison murder

Cloverhill Prison
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, November 26, 2019 - 12:46 PM

A man in his 50s has been charged with the murder of another man in Cloverhill Prison at the weekend.

Michael Connolly, of no fixed abode but originally from Dundalk, appeared before Cloverhill District Court this morning.

In the early hours of Saturday, November 23, Gardaí were called to an incident involving two men in Cloverhill Prison.

A man in his 30s was pronounced dead a short time later. Another man was arrested the following day.

At 10.54am this morning, 51-year-old Michael Connolly was charged with murder at Clondalkin Garda Station.

Detective Sgt Dara Kenny told Cloverhill District Court that when cautioned, Mr Connolly said: "I won’t say anything, I’ll leave that to my solicitor."

Addressing the court, his solicitor, Mr Niall Lavery stated that his client had suffered injuries and requested medical attention.

He was granted legal aid by Judge Victor Blake, and Mr Connolly in custody to appear before the court again on Tuesday, December 3.

