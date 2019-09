A man in his 50s has been charged over a gun seizure in North Dublin.

He was one of three people arrested after gardaí foiled what they think was a plan to carry out a gangland killing in the Artane area on Saturday.

The man is due before the Central Criminal Court tomorrow morning.

The two others, in their 20s and 40s, have been released without charge.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.