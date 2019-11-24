News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man, 50s, arrested on suspicion of murder following death in Cloverhill Prison

Man, 50s, arrested on suspicion of murder following death in Cloverhill Prison
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, November 24, 2019 - 11:19 AM

Gardaí have arrested a man in connection with the death of another man in Cloverhill Prison yesterday.

The man, who is in his 50s, was arrested at Cloverhill Prison on suspicion of murder.

He is currently detained at Clondalkin Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

It follows the death of a man in his late 30s at the prison in the early hours of yesterday morning after an incident involving two inmates.

A post-mortem was completed on the man's body yesterday by State Pathologist Doctor Margaret Bolster.

The results will not be released for operational reasons.

READ MORE

€230k of structural work needed at Leinster House to fit €800k printer


Cloverhill Prison

More in this Section

Govt launches plan for 'sustainable future' for country's islandsGovt launches plan for 'sustainable future' for country's islands

Thousands rally against 'really backward step' of closing respite centre in RoscommonThousands rally against 'really backward step' of closing respite centre in Roscommon

Cork college considering fines for students' anti-social behaviour during unofficial ‘Christmas Day’ eventCork college considering fines for students' anti-social behaviour during unofficial ‘Christmas Day’ event

Someone in Meath is €41k richer after last night's EuroMillionsSomeone in Meath is €41k richer after last night's EuroMillions


Lifestyle

At no other time of the year does an Irish Mammy enter into ‘Peak Mam Mode’ than during the festive season.Lindsay Woods: Entering into 'Peak Mam Mode'

Drawn by Darina’s endless enthusiasm and passion for good food, the greatest minds of the global food scene come to Ballymaloe to teach, and leave having learned a lesson of their own.Top chefs reflect on what Darina Allen means to them

When Darina cooks for her family, she focuses on simple recipes made with minimal effortThe recipes Darina Allen cooks for her family

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »