A man has been charged in relation to a reported arson incident which led to a gorse fire in Donegal.

Gardaí received reports of a man starting a fire outside a property in the Loughanoran area of Annagry at 12.30pm yesterday afternoon.

Fire services as well as gardaí attended the scene.

No injuries were reported and a technical examination of the area was carried out.

A man in his 50s was arrested and has since been charged to appear in court this morning.