Man, 50s, arrested after woman stabbed to death in Clondalkin overnight

Friday, March 01, 2019 - 08:24 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Gardaí in Dublin have arrested a man in his 50s following a fatal assault at Greenfort Drive, Clondalkin this morning.

At 12.30am, gardaí were called to an incident at a house at Greenfort Drive, Clondalkin.

A woman in her 40s was found with serious injuries, believed to be stab wounds.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body remains at the scene pending the arrival of the State Pathologist.

A man in his 50s was arrested and he is detained at Lucan Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The house is sealed off and a technical examination of the area will be carried out by Garda Crime Scene Examiners.

